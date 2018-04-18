FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 11:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

Porsche AG CEO not targeted in German emissions probe - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 18 (Reuters) - Porsche AG’s Chief Executive Oliver Blume is not the board member targeted by Stuttgart prosecutors probing an emissions cheating scandal, two sources familiar with the talks said on Wednesday.

Porsche and the Stuttgart prosecutor’s office declined to comment on which board member has been included in a criminal probe.

German prosecutors said they are investigating current and former employees of Volkswagen-owned sports car maker Porsche, including a management board member, as part of their inquiries into emissions manipulations. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

