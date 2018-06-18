FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2018 / 9:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Munich prosecutors say Audi CEO arrested on risk he may suppress evidence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 18 (Reuters) - Munich prosecutors said that Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler was arrested on Monday because investigators saw the risk that he might seek to suppress evidence in connection with a diesel emissions probe.

“The suspect has been seen by a judge, who has ordered him to be remanded in custody,” the prosecutors’ office said in a statement.

The prosecutors’ office last week widened its emissions cheating probe into Volkswagen’s luxury brand Audi to include Stadler among the suspects accused of fraud and false advertising. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan Editing by Douglas Busvine)

