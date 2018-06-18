Audi to name interim CEO after Stadler arrested - FAZ

FRANKFURT, June 18 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s premium brand Audi will appoint an interim chief executive after current boss Rupert Stadler was arrested earlier on Monday, Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, without citing sources.

The appointment will be made at a supervisory board meeting convened at short notice on Monday, the paper said.

Munich prosecutors, who earlier this month widened their probe into Audi, said earlier that Stadler was being held due to fears he might hinder their investigation into the scandal, plunging Volkswagen into a leadership crisis. (Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Maria Sheahan)