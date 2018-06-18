FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Hot Stocks
June 18, 2018 / 11:58 AM / a few seconds ago

Audi to name interim CEO after Stadler arrested - FAZ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 18 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s premium brand Audi will appoint an interim chief executive after current boss Rupert Stadler was arrested earlier on Monday, Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, without citing sources.

The appointment will be made at a supervisory board meeting convened at short notice on Monday, the paper said.

Munich prosecutors, who earlier this month widened their probe into Audi, said earlier that Stadler was being held due to fears he might hinder their investigation into the scandal, plunging Volkswagen into a leadership crisis. (Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.