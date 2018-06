MUNICH, June 18 (Reuters) - Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler will be questioned by Wednesday at the latest, once he has had a chance to confer with his lawyers, the Munich prosecutors’ office said, following his arrest earlier on Monday.

Stadler was arrested on fears he would hinder an ongoing investigation into systematic diesel cheating, plunging parent company Volkswagen into a leadership crisis. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger Writing by Maria Sheahan Editing by Edward Taylor)