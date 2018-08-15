FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2018

Swiss ban some Mercedes, Porsche models with manipulated engines

ZURICH, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Swiss authorities have halted registering some new Mercedes-Benz Vito and Porsche Macan and Cayenne vehicles whose diesel engines were manipulated to cloak emissions levels, the Astra roads agency said on Wednesday.

The move will affect vehicles imported from Aug. 17. Vehicles already registered in Switzerland may continue to operate, but must be retrofitted, Astra said in a statement.

Mercedes Vitos with 1.6-litre diesel engines, Porsche Macans with 3-litre diesel engines and Cayennes with 4.2-litre diesel engine are affected by the step. All have Euro 6 emission norms. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

