Ex-Volkswagen CEO Winterkorn charged in U.S. over diesel scandal

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - Former Volkswagen chief executive Martin Winterkorn was charged in federal court in Detroit with conspiring to mislead regulators about the German automaker’s diesel emissions cheating.

Volkswagen did not immediately comment.

An indictment filed in secret in March, was unsealed on Thursday in U.S. District Court, and names numerous former executives. Winterkorn resigned soon after the scandal over polluting vehicles in the United States became public in September 2015. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Grant McCool)