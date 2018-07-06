German court: investigators may use files seized from VW law firm

KARLSRUHE, Germany, July 6 (Reuters) - A German federal court on Friday ruled that Munich prosecutors may use files seized last year during a raid on Jones Day, the U.S. law firm that Volkswagen had hired to investigate its emissions scandal.

Shortly after the dieselgate scandal broke in September 2015, VW hired Jones Day and advisory firm Deloitte to investigate the circumstances of its wrongdoing and who was responsible.

Prosecutors in March 2017 searched the Munich-based offices of Jones Day and the headquarters of VW’s Audi brand.

VW fought the use of any files taken in the raid, and the constitutional court in July issued a temporary order blocking Munich prosecutors from assessing the material.

The court on Friday dismissed VW’s legal challenge and said that the seizure of the Jones Day documents did not infringe on VW’s right to a fair legal process.