U.S. judge approves transfer of jailed former VW executive to Germany

WASHINGTON/MUNICH, July 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge in Detroit on Thursday approved the transfer to Germany of a former Volkswagen AG executive imprisoned in the automaker’s diesel emissions scandal.

In 2017, the U.S.-based VW executive Oliver Schmidt, who oversaw emissions issues, was sentenced to seven years in prison and fined $400,000, the maximum possible under a plea deal the German national made with prosecutors after admitting to charges of conspiring to mislead U.S regulators and violate clean-air laws.

Schmidt, now 51, was not scheduled to be released from a U.S. prison until December 2022. Under the terms of his transfer, Germany will assume responsibility for enforcing the remainder of his sentence. (Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Joern Poltz in Munich Editing by Chris Reese)