April 25, 2018 / 5:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Volkswagen reaches $33.5 mln diesel emissions settlement with Maryland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG has reached a $33.5 million settlement with Maryland over state claims related to the German automaker’s excess emissions, court documents show.

Volkswagen previously agreed to spend more than $750 million to resolve various state environmental and consumer claims. In total, VW has agreed to spend more than $25 billion in the United States to address claims from owners, environmental regulators, states and dealers and offered to buy back about 500,000 polluting U.S. vehicles. The Maryland settlement includes a $29 million cash payment and another $4.5 million payment if Volkswagen does not use a Maryland-based port facility for some vehicle transfers. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)

