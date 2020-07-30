VW asks U.S. appeals court to reconsider ruling on diesel emissions updates

July 30 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG on Thursday asked the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to reconsider a ruling that said two counties could seek potentially billions in financial penalties over excess diesel emissions.

The 3-0 ruling in June said Utah’s Salt Lake County and Florida’s Hillsborough County could seek “staggering” damages over updates made to polluting diesel vehicles after they were sold.

VW said in court papers on Thursday that the ruling, if upheld, could have sweeping ramifications for the U.S. auto industry and could force car companies “either to avoid maintaining or improving the emission control systems of in-use vehicles... or pass on the substantial increased compliance costs to consumers.” (Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)