June 13, 2018 / 3:56 PM / in 40 minutes

VW fined 1 bln eur by German prosecutors over dieselgate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 13 (Reuters) - Volkswagen has been fined 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion) by public prosecutors in Germany over diesel emissions cheating and said it will accept the fine, therefore admitting responsibility for the scandal.

“Following thorough examination, Volkswagen AG accepted the fine and it will not lodge an appeal against it. Volkswagen AG, by doing so, admits its responsibility for the diesel crisis and considers this as a further major step towards the latter being overcome,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

$1 = 0.8488 euros Reporting by Victoria Bryan Editing by Edward Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
