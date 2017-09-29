FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW takes new 2.5 bln eur hit for modifying diesel vehicles in U.S.
September 29, 2017 / 7:28 AM / in 21 days

VW takes new 2.5 bln eur hit for modifying diesel vehicles in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will take a hit of around 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion) to its third-quarter results because a programme to buy back or retrofit diesel engine cars in North America is proving more complex and time-consuming than expected, it said on Friday.

Its shares dropped after the statement and were down 2.8 percent at 0724 GMT.

Volkswagen said it will publish third-quarter results on Oct 27. ($1 = 0.8480 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

