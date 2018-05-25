FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 5:57 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

VW to reinstate lobbyist after suspension over diesel fume tests - Bild

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Germany, May 25 (Reuters) - Volkswagen plans to reinstate its chief lobbyist, Thomas Steg, who was suspended while the company investigated his role in tests that exposed monkeys and humans to toxic diesel fumes, a German newspaper reported on Friday.

Bild, citing company sources, said that an internal commission found no wrongdoing and that he could return.

A spokesman for VW said a decision had not been made.

In January, it came to light that Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler funded an organisation called European Research Group on Environment and Health in the Transport Sector (EUGT) to commission the tests.

As head of sustainability topics at VW group, Steg was in charge of the EUGT. (Reporting by Jan C. Schwartz Writing by Tom Sims Editing by Edmund Blair)

