VW and Ford in talks on self-driving and electric vehicles -source

FRANKFURT/DETROIT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co are in “exploratory talks” to jointly develop self-driving and electric vehicles in a far-reaching strategic alliance meant to save the companies billions of dollars, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The German and U.S. automakers are expected to provide an update on the progress of the talks before year end, said the person, who asked not to be identified.

Spokesmen for both automakers would only reiterate what they have said before about the companies collaborating on the development of commercial vehicles. (Reporting by Ben Klayman Editing by Tom Brown)