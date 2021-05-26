Quantum Group pitches Lamborghini bid to Volkswagen

BERLIN (Reuters) - Swiss-based Quantum Group said on Wednesday its bid for Volkswagen’s Lamborghini unit could transform the sports car brand into a “spearhead of innovation” in technology and clean energy to the benefit all shareholders.
The newly established investor said the acquisition “would deliver attractive value to all shareholders and...would clearly be a key strategic benefit to the wider Volkswagen Group”.
Reporting by Douglas Busvine;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle
