Quantum Group pitches Lamborghini bid to Volkswagen

BERLIN (Reuters) - Swiss-based Quantum Group said on Wednesday its bid for Volkswagen’s Lamborghini unit could transform the sports car brand into a “spearhead of innovation” in technology and clean energy to the benefit all shareholders.

The newly established investor said the acquisition “would deliver attractive value to all shareholders and...would clearly be a key strategic benefit to the wider Volkswagen Group”.