Autos

Quantum Group pitches Lamborghini bid to Volkswagen

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Swiss-based Quantum Group said on Wednesday its bid for Volkswagen’s Lamborghini unit could transform the sports car brand into a “spearhead of innovation” in technology and clean energy to the benefit all shareholders.

The newly established investor said the acquisition “would deliver attractive value to all shareholders and...would clearly be a key strategic benefit to the wider Volkswagen Group”.

