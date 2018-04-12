FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 12, 2018 / 12:29 PM / in 4 hours

Audi CEO Stadler to keep post, brand may be excluded from VW overhaul -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 12 (Reuters) - Audi may be excluded from a broader restructuring of Volkswagen Group’s portfiolio of brands, and Rupert Stadler will likely remain the premium brand’s Chief Executive, a VW supervisory board source said on Thursday.

The board of director’s of Volkswagen are due to meet on Thursday to discuss far-reaching reforms of the company, a step which may include a change in the way brands are managed, sources told Reuters. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach Editing by Edward Taylor Editing by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.