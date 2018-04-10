FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 6:34 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Volkswagen to replace HR chief with Gunnar Kilian - Spiegel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 10 (Reuters) - Volkswagen, which is working on a management overhaul that sources say could see it replace Chief Executive Matthias Mueller, is also planning to install a new head of human resources, Germany’s Spiegel magazine reported on Tuesday.

Without citing its sources, Spiegel said Karlheinz Blessing, who was appointed management board member with responsibility for human resources on Jan. 1, 2016, would be replaced by Gunnar Kilian, secretary general of VW’s works council.

A Volkswagen spokesman declined to comment.

Spiegel said Blessing, a former senior leader of Germany’s Social Democrats, could take a new role within VW.

Earlier on Tuesday, two people familiar with the matter said Volkswagen was set to replace CEO Mueller with the head of its core VW brand, Herbert Diess. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Mark Potter)

