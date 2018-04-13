FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 6:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Volkswagen labour bosses back Diess as new CEO - Osterloh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 13 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s powerful labour representatives back the choice of Herbert Diess as the carmaker’s new chief executive and a move to prepare the truck business for a potential listing, works council chief Bernd Osterloh said.

“We are convinced that, with Diess, we have the right man on board,” Osterloh said in a letter to employees on Friday.

Volkswagen on Thursday announced the appointment of Diess, after the group’s board of directors ousted Matthias Mueller as CEO, in an overhaul of the company, which spans motorbikes, buses, trucks and passenger car brands including Ducati, Bentley, Porsche, Audi, Scania and Skoda.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan Editing by Alison Williams

