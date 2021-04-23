Volkswagen labour chief to leave board for Traton management role

HAMBURG, April 23 (Reuters) - Bernd Osterloh, who heads up Volkswagen’s powerful works council, is taking up a management position at the carmaker’s truck unit Traton , Traton said on Friday.

Traton said Osterloh, who has been a member of the supervisory board at Volkswagen since 2005, will take up the position of personnel director on May 1.

With that move, Osterloh is stepping down from all his roles at Volkswagen and will be replaced by deputy works council head Daniela Cavallo as soon as possible, Volkswagen’s employee representatives said in a separate statement. She will also take over Osterloh’s functions on Volkswagen’s supervisory board.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Volkswagen was considering a supervisory board change that could lead to Osterloh’s departure. (Reporting by Jan Schwarz; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Maria Sheahan)