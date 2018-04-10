FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 11:52 AM / Updated 6 hours ago

Volkswagen may replace CEO in management overhaul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 10 (Reuters) - Volkswagen could replace its chief executive as part of an overhaul of its management structure, it said on Tuesday.

CEO Matthias Mueller has expressed his general willingness to participate in the changes, VW said, adding it was open whether efforts to develop a new leadership structure would bring about personnel changes on its management board.

Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch is currently in talks about changing the structure with fellow supervisory board members and members of the management board, VW said.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer Editing by Maria Sheahan

