Volkswagen plans to change management structure -Automobilwoche

FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen as it launches its ID.6 and ID.6 CROZZ SUV at a world premiere ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai, China April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen <VOWG_p.DE) plans to change its management structure and install two new chief operating officers to oversee its premium brands and volume brands, Automobilwoche reported on Sunday without naming its sources.

The move is aimed at ensuring better cooperation among the brands and at resolving conflicts of interest, the weekly said. Two long-serving managers should take over the new roles.

Volkswagen did not immediately reply to a request for comment.