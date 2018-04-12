FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 5:54 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

VW appoints Herbert Diess as CEO, creates new divisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 12 (Reuters) - Volkswagen said Herbert Diess will take over from Matthias Mueller as chief executive, adding fresh impetus to its efforts to slim down and reorganise the way its 12 brands are managed.

The announcement was made after Volkswagen directors ousted Mueller and deliberated ways to reform an empire which has motorbike, bus, truck and passenger car brands including Ducati, Bentley, Porsche, Audi, Scania and Skoda.

The carmaker also said it will reorganize its 12 brands by creating six new vehicle divisons. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer Editing by Douglas Busvine)

