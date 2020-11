FILE PHOTO: The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen on a rim cap in a showroom of a Volkswagen car dealer in Brussels, Belgium July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Mexico unit said on Thursday the German carmaker plans to invest $233.5 million in a new production line for motors at its plant in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato.