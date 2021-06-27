Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Volkswagen's Mexico unit says it will resume production hit by global chip shortages

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 27 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG’s Mexico unit said on Sunday it expects to restart production of several of its segments from next week and in July after output was curtailed by a global semiconductor chip supply crunch.

“Volkswagen de México is preparing a return to activities for its three manufacturing segments,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito in Mexico City Writing by Drazen Jorgic Editing by Matthew Lewis)

