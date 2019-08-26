Former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech has died -Bild

FRANKFURT, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ferdinand Piech, Volkswagen AG’s former chairman and chief executive, who transformed the German carmaker from a regional manufacturer into a global automotive conglomerate, has passed away, German tabloid Bild said on Monday.

Piech, 82, died on Sunday, the German tabloid said, without citing sources.

A representative for the Piech and Porsche families, who still control a majority stake in Volkswagen through their family holding company Porsche SE, could not be reached for comment.

Volkswagen could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Edward Taylor in Frankfurt Editing by Matthew Lewis)