Porsche CFO says needs to become more attractive to investors - Sueddeutsche

FRANKFURT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Porsche needs to think about ways to make the sportscar brand more attractive to investors and potential cooperation partners, Chief Financial Officer Lutz Meschke told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

“Every company needs to think about whether it makes sense to create competitive divisions,” Meschke told the paper in response to a question about the merits of listing on the stock exchange.

Aston Martin and Ferrari had benefited from a listing and Porsche should think about ways it could make itself more attractive for cooperation partners and investors, Sueddeutsche said.

A spokeswoman for Porsche on Monday confirmed the remarks and said the company is currently not pursuing plans for a listing or partial listing, and a decision to list would have to be taken at the level of the parent company Volkswagen .