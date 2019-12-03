Volkswagen headquarters raided again in connection with diesel scandal

FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Public prosecutors on Tuesday raided the Wolfsburg headquarters of Volkswagen as part of the investigation into the car maker’s diesel scandal.

The prosecutor said that investigators aimed to confiscate documents, while Volkswagen said that it was fully cooperating with the authorities, although it viewed the investigation as unfounded.

Volkswagen added that the raids were linked to an investigation into diesel cars with engine type EA 288, a successor model of the EA 189 which is at the heart of Volkswagen’s 30 billion euro scandal over rigged diesel emission tests.