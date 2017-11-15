FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen says adheres to works council remuneration law
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 15, 2017 / 8:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Volkswagen says adheres to works council remuneration law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Volkswagen said on Wednesday that it obeyed the law in the payment of its works council chief, Bernd Osterloh.

The statement comes a day after prosecutors and tax authorities raided the offices of several senior officials of Volkswagen on suspicions of overpayment to Osterloh.

The works council said Osterloh’s office had also been searched, adding that Osterloh himself was not the target of the investigation.

Both VW and the works council said they were confident that Osterloh’s remuneration would be found to be compliant with the law. (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

