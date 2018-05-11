FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 2:26 PM / in 2 hours

Volkswagen to recall Polo cars on rear seatbelt problem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - Germany’s Volkswagen AG said on Friday it would recall its new Polo vehicles in coming weeks due to an issue with the rear seatbelt lock.

The carmaker did not say in the statement how many vehicles would be affected nor whether it was a global recall.

The company said the recall concerned a technical issue where the rear left seatbelt could be unintentionally released in some rare situations, for example during a fast lane change when the vehicle had five passengers on board. (Reporting by Caroline Copley Editing by Maria Sheahan)

