FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Volkswagen said its full-year operating profit rose 22% to 17 billion euros ($18.5 bln) thanks to strong sales of higher-margin cars including sports utility vehicles and said sales in 2020 would be in line with the previous year.

Volkswagen also said it will propose a dividend of 6.50 euros per ordinary share, up from 4.80 euros in the year-earlier period. ($1 = 0.9201 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Michelle Martin)