HAMBURG, April 29 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen is expecting an operating loss in the current quarter due the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

For the full year, the company is seeing an operating profit, Frank Witter said in a call with journalists. “That is what we’re assuming so far.” (Reporting by Jan Schwartz Writing by Thomas Seythal Editing by Riham Alkousaa)