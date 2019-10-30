Auto & Truck Manufacturers
VW lowers 2019 outlook for vehicle deliveries as demand cools

FRANKFURT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Volkswagen lowered its full-year outlook for vehicle deliveries warning of slowing demand even as nine-month adjusted operating profit rose 11.2% thanks to sports utility vehicle sales and a jump in demand for Skoda and Porsche cars.

Nine month adjusted operating profit rose to 14.8 billion euros, up from 13.3 billion euros, the carmaker said.

VW said a slowdown in global demand would result in Volkswagen Group vehicle deliveries in 2019 to be in line with year-earlier figures, adjusting its earlier forecast which had expected a slight increase. (Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

