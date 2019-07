FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - Volkswagen expects the proportion of sports utility vehicle sales to rise to 40% by 2020, from 25% last year, Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter said on Thursday.

“SUV’s made up 25% of overall sales last year, and it is now 35%. By 2020 we will probably gain another 5%,” Witter told journalists on a call to discuss second-quarter earnings.