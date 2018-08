FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Resolving bottlenecks caused by tougher emissions rules could cost Volkswagen more than 1 billion euros, Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter said on Wednesday.

The auto industry is struggling to adapt its vehicles to meet the new Worldwide Harmonized Light Duty Vehicles Test Procedure, known as WLTP, which takes effect from September. (Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Victoria Bryan)