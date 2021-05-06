Boosted by premium car demand, Volkswagen raises margin target

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - Volkswagen, Europe’s largest carmaker, on Thursday raised its operating margin target for 2021, pointing stronger demand for more profitable cars during the first three months of the year.

The group now expects its operating profit margin to be 5.5-7% this year, compared with a previous forecast for 5.0-6.5%, with both vehicle deliveries and vehicle sales up more than a fifth each. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)