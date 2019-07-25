Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 25, 2019 / 5:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

VW H1 operating profit up 10% on higher VW, Porsche sales

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Group on Thursday said its first half operating profit rose 10.3% to 9 billion euros ($10.02 billion), buoyed by sales of higher-margin sports utility vehicles and a jump in demand for Porsche vehicles.

Higher demand for VW, Porsche and Skoda cars helped to offset a drop in Audi sales, the carmaker said.

Volkswagen confirmed its outlook for the year and said its operating return on sales rose to 7.2%, up from 6.8% in the year-earlier period.

$1 = 0.8982 euros Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below