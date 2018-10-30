FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 6:58 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

VW Q3 adj operating profit drops 18.6 pct as anti-pollution rules bite

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Volkswagen reported an 18.6 percent drop in third-quarter adjusted operating profit to 3.51 billion euros ($3.99 billion), weighed down by weaker vehicle sales and headwinds tied to the introduction of more stringent anti-pollution rules.

It affirmed on Tuesday its target for 2018 operating return on sales before special items at both the group and its passenger cars business area to come to 6.5 to 7.5 percent.

But including special items, the figure will fall moderately short of the expected range, it said.

$1 = 0.8794 euros Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
