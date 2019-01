BERLIN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Volkswagen on Friday said its worldwide group deliveries in December shrunk by 8.4 percent, to 916,200 vehicles from 999,900 the year before.

Volkswagen said the ongoing trade dispute with the United States has dampened the business climate in China, its most important market, over the second half of 2018.

The group also said it delivered 10.83 million vehicles in 2018, an increase of 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Riham Alkousaa)