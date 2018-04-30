VW's Seat brand to hire 250 more staff at Spanish plant

BERLIN, April 30 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Spanish division Seat on Monday said it would hire 250 more workers at its plant near Barcelona to respond to plans to increase production.

Seat, which returned to profit in 2016 for the first time in about a decade, has recently expanded capacity at the Martorell factory to 2,400 cars per day from 2,300 to service growing demand for its models.

The carmaker also said it has agreed with labour unions to run additional production shifts on weekends in coming months.