VW's Skoda Auto taps Schaefer as new boss -CTK news agency

PRAGUE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The board of Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen Group, has chosen Thomas Schaefer as its new chairman, CTK news agency reported on Monday.

Schaefer, currently Volkswagen’s head in South Africa, will replace Bernhard Maier, who left at the end of July after nearly five years.

Skoda Auto could not be immediately reached for comment.

The group said last Friday that it saw signs of recovery after first-half deliveries crashed 31% amid coronavirus lockdown measures.

Skoda is the Czech Republic’s biggest exporter with 1.24 million vehicles delivered in 2019 and is a bellwether for the country’s economy. (Reporting by Robert Muller,)