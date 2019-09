PRAGUE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Skoda Auto’s global deliveries dropped by 4.1% year-on-year in August to 88,100 cars, mainly due to a fall in China, Volkswagen’s Czech carmaker said on Thursday.

In China, Skoda sold 22,100 cars, down by 23.8% compared to the same month last year. In all other segments, Skoda reported growth.