UPDATE 1-VW's Skoda to start Czech plant shutdowns on Wednesday evening

PRAGUE, March 17 (Reuters) - Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen Group, will suspend production at its domestic plants for two weeks starting on Wednesday evening, the company said on Tuesday.

Skoda, the country’s largest exporter, said it would pay workers 70% of wages until March 29 and then 75% until April 5 during the expected shutdown.

VW, the world’s biggest carmaker, said on Tuesday it was suspending production at factories across Europe, likely for two to three weeks, as the coronavirus pandemic hits sales and disrupts supply chains.

Skoda has confirmed two cases of coronavirus in its employees and has home-isolated several workers, it said. (Reporting by Jason Hovet Editing by Jan Lopatka and Michael Kahn)