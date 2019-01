PRAGUE, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Global deliveries by Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen group, rose 4.4 percent to 1.254 million vehicles in 2018, the company said on Thursday.

Among regions, Skoda said sales grew 5 percent in both Europe and China and 31 percent in Russia.

Deliveries topped 1 million for Skoda for the fifth year in a row, it added. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)