VW's Skoda to start Czech plant shutdowns on Wednesday evening -report

PRAGUE, March 17 (Reuters) - Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen Group, will start shutdowns at its domestic plants starting on Wednesday at 2100 GMT, E15 newspaper cited union leader Jaroslav Povsik as saying on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Skoda, the country’s biggest exporter, had no immediate comment.

VW, the world’s biggest carmaker, said on Tuesday it was suspending production at factories across Europe, likely for two to three weeks, as the coronavirus pandemic hits sales and disrupts supply chains. (Reporting by Jason Hovet Editing by Jan Lopatka)