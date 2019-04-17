REFILE-VW's Slovak unit expects slower wage growth in new pay talks

(Corrects day in lead paragraph)

BRATISLAVA, April 17 (Reuters) - The head of Volkswagen’s Slovak unit said on Wednesday he expected slower wage growth in the current round of collective bargaining with unions than in past agreements.

Workers at VW’s Slovak factory went on strike two years ago to get a big pay raise. VW Slovakia agreed then to hike wages by 4.7 percent from June 2017, followed by a 4.7 percent rise in January 2018 and 4.1 percent from last November.

“We need (unions) to contribute to raising VW’s competitiveness, perhaps not take two steps ahead but half a step instead,” VW Slovak Chief Executive Oliver Grunberg told a news conference. “We expect slower wage growth.” (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova, writing by Jason Hovet)