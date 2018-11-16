Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
November 16, 2018 / 2:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Volkswagen expects to be the most profitable maker of electric cars

1 Min Read

WOLFSBURG, Germany, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess on Friday said he expected the multi-brand carmaking group to be the most profitable manufacturer of electric cars thanks to economies of scale.

Even first generation vehicles, which start rolling off production lines next year, are expected to make a positive contribution to Volkswagen Group’s automotive margin, Diess said.

Diess further said the management board would make a strategic decision about the future of its autonomous driving programme in the first quarter of next year.

Ford and Volkwagen are in talks about potential cooperation in several areas, including on how to share the cost of developing autonomous cars, Diess said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Mihcelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.