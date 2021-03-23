Volkswagen says Gernot Doellner becomes new strategy chief

FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen at a construction completion event of SAIC Volkswagen MEB electric vehicle plant in Shanghai, China November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen said on Tuesday Porsche AG executive Gernot Doellner will become the carmaker’s new strategy chief from May 1.

“With the addition of Gernot Doellner we are gaining a proven strategist who has gained extensive experience at Porsche AG in the management of model series and in development strategy and innovation management,” said Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess.

“With him, we will systematically continue along our chosen path and further drive the transformation.”

Doellner previously served as head of product and concept at Volkswagen’s luxury division Porsche AG, and will replace Michael Jost, who said earlier this month he will quit after more than a decade with the group.

The announcement comes a week after Volkswagen’s Power Day, which, along with more upbeat broker comments, has revitalised Volkswagen’s shares, which are up 50% year-to-date.