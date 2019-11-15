Volkswagen to invest 60 bln eur in e-mobility, digital tech by 2024

FRANKFURT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will invest 60 billion euros ($66.12 billion) until 2024 to develop electromobility and digital technologies, the multi-brand car and truckmaking group said on Friday.

Volkswagen plans to build 75 variants of electric car and around 60 hybrid vehicle models, it said. By 2029 around 26 million electric cars will be built, of which 20 million vehicles will use VW’s electric MEB vehicle platform, the carmaker said. ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by Riham Alkousaa)