May 13 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG said on Monday that it plans an initial public offering (IPO) of its trucks unit Traton before the 2019 summer break and will invest nearly 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) in an electric vehicle battery cell plant in Europe.

The German automaker also said it would launch talks on potential locations for a planned new plant that will produce vehicles multiple car brands. ($1 = 0.8905 euros) (Reporting By Nick Carey Editing by Susan Thomas)