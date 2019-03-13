VW says it will not pursue Traton IPO for now due to market conditions

BERLIN, March 13 (Reuters) - Volkswagen said on Wednesday it would not pursue an initial public offering of its trucks unit Traton due to current market conditions but said the board of management still wanted to list the division if the environment improves.

“In the current market environment, Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft today decided not to continue with preparation of an IPO of Traton SE for the time being,” Volkswagen said in an adhoc statement.